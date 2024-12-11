Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Likely To Get Bigger, Pending Approval

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence Mannat is likely to get an upgrade, with an application for the same pending before the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

Sea-facing property Mannat, located in Mumbai's Bandra, currently comprises six floors. As per sources, the actor's wife Gauri Khan has submitted the application before the MCZMA on November 9. The estimated cost to build the seventh and eighth floors will reportedly be around Rs 25 crore. The application will be decided upon on Wednesday.

Mannat is a a colonial-style 1914 Grade three heritage building established in 1914, which is spread over an area of 2091.38 square meters. It was earlier called Villa Vienna and was renamed to its current name when Shah Rukh Khan bought it in 2001.

In 2014, Shah Rukh Khan received criticism and notices for demolishing a ramp that was constructed in the lane next to Mannat to park his vanity van. While some complained about the ramp blocking access to the Mount Mary Church, while other decried violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)-2 norms.

The actor's residence sees many fans gathering there on a daily basis, while hundreds and thousands gather outside on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.