Pregnant Bangladeshi Prisoner Escapes From Mumbai's JJ Hospital

A pregnant Bangladeshi prisoner has escaped from Mumbai's JJ Hospital, bringing into intense scrutiny the security protocols in place for prisoners. Mumbai Police has begun a city-wide search operation after her escape on Thursday afternoon.

Rubina Irshad Sheikh, 25, was arrested by Vashi Police on August 7 for obtaining an Indian passport using a fake birth certificate. She was charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act, and sent to Byculla Women's Jail.

Rubina was taken to JJ Hospital on August 11 with complaints of a fever, cold, and skin infection, as well as for a medical checkup related to her five-month pregnancy. During the afternoon on August 14, she managed to give the police escorting her the slip. She pushed a constable and fled, taking advantage of the hospital crowd.

The police have intensified the search for the missing prisoner. Every possible effort is being made to arrest Rubina as soon as possible. The incident has also raised big questions on the security system of prisoners who are brought from jail to hospitals.

