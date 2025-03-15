Aamir Khan On His Latest Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan: "We Were Gossiping About..."

In a candid and humorous moment, Aamir Khan spoke about his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan recently, when the latter visited his home two days prior to his birthday. When asked if they discussed each other's birthdays, Aamir revealed that the two stars didn't talk about anything remotely related to birthdays at all. Instead, they were focused on something much more amusing.

Speaking to the media on the eve of his 60th birthday, Aamir shared, “No, actually we didn't talk about our birthdays at all. No, we did not think we forgot; no we did not even talk about birthdays. We were talking randomly about other things. We were gossiping about you all for a change.”

On March 12, Aamir Khan had a candid conversation with the media in Mumbai on Thursday, sharing insights about his films and personal life. However, the most attention-grabbing moment came when Aamir mentioned a potential film featuring him alongside the other two Khans, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

On Wednesday, night before Aamir's birthday, SRK and Salman were spotted at his house.

When the media inquired about their conversation, Aamir also revealed that if a compelling script comes along, all three Khans would be open to working together. Additionally, Aamir mentioned discussing a potential sequel to Andaz Apna Apna with Salman.

Last month, Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir were at the special screening of the film Loveyapa.

Although they were at the same venue on the same night, the stars arrived separately and were spotted posing for photos individually.

Meanwhile, Aamir proudly introduced his new partner, Gauri, to the media with a heartfelt shoutout. The actor shared that although they had been friends for 25 years, it was only a year ago that they developed romantic feelings for each other.

