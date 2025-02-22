Rakul Preet Singh's Anniversary Wish For Husband Jackky Bhagnani Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Congratulations Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The couple celebrated 1 year of togetherness on Friday (February 21). On the big day, Rakul posted a super-adorable video on Instagram cherishing the “countless memories” they created.

The clip opens with a lovely tagline saying, “Without you days don't seem like days. Without you eating the most delicious food is no fun.” Soon, it transitions into a beautiful montage showcasing Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's unforgettable travel expeditions. Their million-dollar smiles in every snippet radiate nothing but pure joy.

Major highlight: A BTS video featuring Jackky Bhagnani proposing to his ladylove in a lush garden. The words “Marry Me” are written with white flower petals. We are not gushing, you are. Later, Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her engagement ring, wrapped in the arms of her beau.

The slideshow includes Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's pre-wedding and wedding highlights as well. Bonus: The couple's candid snaps are just too cute to miss. The montage ends with the line, “One year of us.”

Rakul Preet Singh's side note read, “One year, countless memories and a lifetime to go. (hand-heart and red heart emoji).”

Reacting to the post, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Happiest anniversary lovebirds! Sending loads of love your way.” “Love you both,” commented Bhumi Pednekar.

On Valentine's Day, Rakul Preet Singh had the sweetest wish in mind for Jackky Bhagnani. Sharing heartfelt moments with her husband on Instagram the actress wrote, “People say do soulmates exist? I say I married mine. I celebrate you in my life today and every day. Valentine's is a bahana (excuse) to just post some cute pics love you.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Goan wedding was conducted as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. The couple complemented each other in traditional Tarun Tahiliani outfits. They made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.

Workwise, Rakul Preet Singh's latest film Mere Husband Ki Biwi premiered on February 21. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy also features Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.