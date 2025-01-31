<I>Mere Husband Ki Biwi</i> First Poster: Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh And Arjun Kapoor Are Quirky x 3

New movie, alert. Presenting, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The film features Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

The poster features Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh riding horses. And, we have Arjun Kapoor at the centre of a tug-of-war between Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh.

The poster has the two actresses pulling on his arms in a comical battle. Did we hear a love triangle? Well, let us wait and watch.

Sharing the poster, Bhumi Pednekar said, “Kalesh!!! Kaun sa kalesh? Jo mera hai…Woh mera rahega…Koi moonh maarne aaya…Toh katega Mere Husband Ki Biwi In Cinemas 21st Feb." Not just the caption, Bhumi has also cropped Rakul from the poster.

Replying to the post, Samiksha Pednekar said, “Woohooo.” She has also added fire and red chilli emojis to the comments.

Wait, there is more. It is time to look at Rakul Preet Singh's version of the poster. Sharing her first look from the film, Rakul said, “Jeevan mein kalesh na chahiye ho toh bin bulaaye mehmaan aur bina matlab ka saamaan, baahar phenk dena chahiye!" The poster banter had fans laughing and instantly creating a buzz.

Arjun Kapoor didn't miss out on the fun either. He shared the same poster on Instagram and added, “Khencho… Aur khencho!!! Sharafat ki yehi saza toh hoti hai… Kalesh ho ya clash, phassta toh mujh jaisa aam aadmi hai Mere Husband Ki Biwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025."

Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. The Mudassar Aziz film will be released on February 21.

Earlier this month, the cast and crew of Mere Husband Ki Biwi was shooting a song sequence when the ceiling came down, reported Times Of India.

Ashok Dubey from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) said that no one was hurt during the incident.

"The song was being shot at Imperial Palace in Royal Palms when the ceiling of the location collapsed, injuring Arjun Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, and Mudassar Aziz. Since the location has been there for a long time, the vibrations from the sound caused the set to tremble, leading to further portions falling off," he said.