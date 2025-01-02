<i>Mere Husband Ki Biwi</i>: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, And Rakul Preet Singh Come Together For A Hilarious Ride

Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar have come together for an all-new romantic comedy titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, will be released on February 21, 2025.

On Thursday, the makers of the film announced the release date by sharing a quirky motion poster.

The short clip shows a man's shoelace entangled between a stiletto and a jutti. The word “Future” is written on the stiletto, while the jutti bears the word “Past”.

“Love triangle nahi circle hai,” says the cryptic text.

The caption read, “Yahaan pyaar ki geometry thodi twisted hai — kyunki ye love triangle nahi, pura circle hai! (Love's geometry is a little twisted here because this is not a love triangle but a love circle). Mere Husband Ki Biwi In Cinemas 21st February 2025.”

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is produced by Rakul Preet Singh's husband Jackky Bhagnani, his father Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner of Pooja Entertainment.

Speaking about Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Mudassar Aziz said, “As a filmmaker, I've always believed in telling stories that entertain, and leave audiences of all ages smiling. I believe in such films that endure and make for repeat viewings. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. I've always been one for wholesome entertainers—movies that bring friends and families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. That's exactly what we've aimed for with this film," as reported by ANI.

Mudassar Aziz called Mere Husband Ki Biwi, a lighthearted and relatable film that's full of moments. He promised that the movie would stay with the audience long after they had left the theatres.



