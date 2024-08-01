Janhvi Kapoor's Cheer Squad At <i>Ulajh</i> Screening - Siblings Khushi And Arjun Kapoor

It was a star-studded night on Thursday in Mumbai as stars assembled under one roof to attend the screening of the much-awaited film Ulajh. Janhvi Kapoor, who plays the lead in the film alongside Gulshan Devaiah was spotted at the screening in a lovely white dress. Her cheer squad at the film's screening included her sister Khushi, older brother Arjun Kapoor, cousin Shanaya Kapoor, her uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep. Filmmaker Karan Johar also marked his presence at the screening in an all-black attire, so did veteran actress Rekha, who as captured planting a kiss on Janhvi's face on the red carpet. Take a look at the pictures from the night below:

Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh has created a massive stir amongst audiences with its intriguing trailer. In response to this overwhelming enthusiasm, Janhvi Kapoor and the film's team announced special preview screenings in multiple cities before the official release which got sold out in just 30 minutes!

For the first time for any Janhvi Kapoor movie, the makers will host special preview screenings for fans in various cities ahead of its theatrical release. Janhvi Kapoor announce the multi-city fan screenings on her Instagram, which are being hosted on 29th July in Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Delhi. Ulajh is scheduled to premiere on 2nd August.

The preview screenings were made available on ticketing outlets on 27th July at noon and were sold out within 30 minutes. Due to the overwhelming response, the makers have decided to add fan screenings in three more cities, with details to be announced soon.

Janhvi Kapoor expressed her excitement, stating, "I'm thrilled to share that we have special pre-release screenings for fans across multiple cities for Ulajh. This will be my first film to have a special preview for fans ahead of its release across so many cities. What is even more exciting and overwhelming is to see the shows get booked out so quickly. The enthusiasm has been incredible, and I hope these previews make the wait a little bit sweeter!"