Bhumi Pednekar's Sister Samiksha Vs Trolls Over 'Same Surgeon, Plastic' Comments

Bhumi Pednekar's latest Instagram entry has invited a flood of trolls in the comment section. The actress has posted a video with her sister, Samiksha Pednekar, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Bhumi. However, a segment of the internet reacted to the video by saying that the duo has used the “same surgeon”, hinting at plastic surgery. Not one to stay silent, Samiksha made sure to give a firm reply to the trolls. A user wrote, “This is what happens we have the same surgeon, we can't differentiate both of them.” To which, Samiksha cleverly replied, "Or same parents? Maybe?" Another user made a reference to the song Barbie Girl with the line "Life in plastic it's so fantastic." Samiksha countered by asking “What plastic?” As the two were seen applying lipstick in the video, trollers also commented on possible lip fillers. A user asked, “Do you need more amount of lipstick, as compared to other ladies??” In response, Samiksha wrote, “What kind of a question is this lol.” Too good Samiksha, too good.

Now, let us move on to the positives. This is not the first time that Bhumi Pednekar has shared an oh-so-adorable post with one of her family members. The actress was last seen in the Netflix film Bhakshak, and after watching her mesmerising performance, Bhumi's mother Sumitra Pednekar gifted her a gold coin as a token of appreciation. Sharing the happiness with her Insta fam, Bhumi uploaded a picture with her mother accompanied by a warm note.

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Mummy gives me a gold coin every time she feels I have grown as an actor. After watching Bhakshak, I remember how overwhelmed mom got and I somewhere knew I have another one coming my way. I remember the ride back home. No one spoke. Once we were home, Samiksha started talking to me and there were just tears rolling down her eyes.”

“She (Samiksha Pednekar) said - This film is beyond what it does for you, it's about what it does for those children. We can't fail them again. Today I have 7 coins from mom. There is no award greater than the one that I get from my family. Sumitra Pednekar Samiksha Pednekar thank you for being my biggest cheerleader and my biggest critic,” Bhumi Pednekar added.

Bhumi Pednekar's last film Bhakshak also featured Aditya Srivastava and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.