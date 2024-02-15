Why Bhumi Pednekar's 'Biggest Critic' - Mom Sumitra - Gifted Her A Gold Coin After Watching Bhakshak

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar has been on the receiving end of compliments from all quarters for her work in Bhakshak. But if there is one person whose feedback means the world to Bhumi, it is her mother, Sumitra Pednekar. We are happy to report that the actress's performance in the investigative thriller was thoroughly enjoyed by Bhumi's mother, who gave her daughter a gold coin as a mark of appreciation. Explaining that it is a tradition that her mother has followed when she enjoys Bhumi's work in a project, the star shared a lovely note on Instagram. The note is attached to a photo of Bhumi receiving a kiss from her mom, with the coin visible in the background. Bhumi also revealed that the film left a mark on her sister Samiksha, who was moved to tears after the film's screening.

In her caption, Bhumi Pednekar wrote: “Mummy gives me a gold coin every time she feels I have grown as an actor. After watching Bhakshak, I remember how overwhelmed mom got and I somewhere knew I have another one coming my way. I remember the ride back home. No one spoke. Once we were home, Samiksha started talking to me and there were just tears rolling down her eyes. She said - This film is beyond what it does for you, it's about what it does for those children. We can't fail them again. Today I have 7 coins from mom. There is no award greater than the one that I get from my family. @sumitrapednekar @samikshapednekar thank you for being my biggest cheerleader and my biggest critic.”

Responding to the post, Bhumi Pednekar's mother Sumitra wrote: “Gold to my golden girl love you and proud of you beta.” Samiksha said, “Mom, love you.” Singer Kanika Kapoor and director Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emojis.

Check out the post here:

About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote: “A mixed bag of things that work and those that don't, Bhakshak means well. It brings to the screen a shocking true story but does not resort to any manner of sensationalism. It builds its case slowly and steadily without ever getting ahead of itself…It is certainly not for want of trying on the part of lead actress Bhumi Pednekar. She revels in the role of a careworn but doughty Patna journalist committed to the ethics of her profession. But there is something missing in Bhakshak that she cannot paper over no matter how hard she tries.”

Bhakshak features Bhumi Pednekar alongside Sanjay Mishra and Aditya Srivastav. It released on OTT giant Netflix and has been backed by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment.