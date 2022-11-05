Sisters Bhumi Pednekar And Samiksha Are A Mood In This Video

A still from Bhumi Pednekar's video. (courtesy: bhumipednekar)

The Pednekar sisters - Bhumi and Samiksha - are goals and we all agree. Be it travelling together or giving a shout-out on social media, the siblings are super cool. Now, the two have given us all the more reasons to fall in love with them. Bhumi has shared a video with Samiksha. Here, the two, dressed in shimmery ensembles, are seen grooving at a party. The background music - CUFF IT by Beyonce - has amped up the clip. Bhumi didn't waste time thinking about the caption and simply wrote, “We are always a vibe, Samiksha Pednekar. For the hashtags, the actress added, “sisters” and “love.”

Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis. Take a look at the video here:

Before this, Bhumi Pednekar shared a cute montage featuring herself and Samiksha Pednekar on Instagram. The National Siblings Day post screams love from miles away. Take a look:

On Samiksha Pednekar's birthday, Bhumi dropped an adorable picture from the party on Instagram. Here, we can see the sister duo sharing the frame with their mother Sumitra Hooda Pednekar. Along with the pic, the actress wrote, “Happy Birthday To The G.O.A.T Samiksha Pednekar. Upwards and Onwards baby girl. #HappyBirthdaySamu.”

Bhumi Pednekar is currently busy shooting her upcoming film The Lady Killeropposite Arjun Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ajaj Bahl. It went on floors in April. The actress is also part of Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. She also has Bheed opposite Rajkummar Rao..

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Raksha Bandhan. She shared the screen space with her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Akshay Kumar in this film.