The Details That Made Rakul Preet Singh's Designer Kaleeras Special

Rakul Preet Singh shared these images. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in a dreamy ceremony in Goa. The wedding took place on February 21 with Rakul and Jackky's families and industry friends in attendance. For the big day, the couple rested their faith in Tarun Tahiliani. Now, Rakul has shared more pictures from the fairytale wedding on Instagram. We also got a closer look at her Kaleeras. The bespoke Kaleeras, by Mrinalini Chandra, featured customised details, motifs and Rakul and Jackky's initials. The ready-to-wear bangle style made it look all the more comfortable and fancy. Oh, and, it is safe to say that Rakul, just like other celebrity brides, opted for a minimalist approach for her Kaleeras. Sharing the set of pictures from her wedding album, Rakul wrote, “We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and Thankyouuuu Tarun Tahiliani for making that a reality…You captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team. Special mention to Mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families.”

Mrinalini Chandra also shared a series of pictures featuring the newlyweds on Instagram and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. Lots of love. Bespoke choodas and kaleeras.”

Designer Tarun Tahiliani has also shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring Rakul Preet Singh on Instagram. From Rakul meeting the celebrated designer for trial sessions to walking down the aisle, the video is pure magic. Along with the clip, which was labelled as Behind The Scenes | Tarun Tahiliani Bride Rakul Preet Singh, he wrote, “It's been an absolute pleasure working with Rakul Preet Singh. After a long time, along came somebody who has elegance and enthusiasm and is as beautiful both inside and outside. For the evening wedding, we picked a pale peachy salmon colour which compliments Rakul's skin and looks magnificent with the rays of the setting sun on her. It's a light floral lehenga that floats with our signature tulle drape and a very long veil, to which we have added many kinds of embellished flowers, symbolic of her being eternally showered with blessings of beautiful flowers."

Congratulations to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.