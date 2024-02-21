After Goa Wedding, Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Make Their First Public Appearance

Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani pictured after their wedding

After their dreamy wedding in Goa, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made an appearance together in front of the paparazzi stationed over there. The newlyweds were all smiles for the camera. They greeted the paparazzi with a namaste. They posed for the shutterbugs adorably. Rakul Preet Singh wore a pink lehenga. She completed her look with a pink chooda and diamond jewellery. Jackky Bhagnani wore a white sherwani and a turban. The couple are believed to have had two ceremonies: an Anand Karaj and one with Sindhi rituals. See pics:

The couple shared identical posts on their respective Instagram profiles. The couple can be seen smiling their heart out in the wedding pictures. There's a picture from the sindoor-daan ceremony as well. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024." They added the hashtag "abdonobhagna-ni." Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky's Goa wedding was a starry affair. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, sisters Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar and Esha Deol attended the wedding festivities. In a viral video from Sangeet, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty can be seen dancing their heart out. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Jackky Bhagnani's acting credits include Rangrezz and Youngistaan while he's produced films such as Jawaani Jaaneman, the Coolie No 1 remake, Ganapath, and the upcoming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Rakul Preet's lineup includes Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan.