Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Dreamy Wedding Pics From Goa: 'Mine Now And Forever'

Rakul shared this image. (courtesy: RakulPreetSingh)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now married. The couple shared some dreamy pictures from their wedding festivities, held in Goa today. In the pictures, Rakul can be seen wearing a pastel-shade lehenga while Jackky wears a white sherwani. The couple can be seen smiling their heart out in the wedding pictures. There's a picture from the sindoor-daan ceremony as well. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024." They added the hashtag "abdonobhagna-ni." The comments section of the post flooded with congratulatory messages. Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Athiya Shetty wrote, "Congratulations" below the pictures. Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married in Goa - a destination they reportedly chose over the international one they had originally planned - and are believed to have had two ceremonies: an Anand Karaj and one with Sindhi rituals.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's pre-wedding festivities included a sangeet at which Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra performed. Other guests included Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal - the couple, who are expecting their first child, left Goa before the wedding. Plenty of other celebrities made up for their absence, among them Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira, rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap. Sisters Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar, and Esha Deol also attended the wedding festivities.

Riteish Deshmukh, whose brother Dhiraj is married to Jackky's sister Deepshikha, attended with wife Genelia D'Souza.

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her work in both Hindi and South cinema. She made her debut in 2009's Kannada film Gilli and her first Hindi film was 2014's Yaariyan. Last seen in Tamil film Ayalaan this year, Rakul Preet's lineup includes Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan. Jackky Bhagnani's acting credits include Rangrezz and Youngistaan while he's produced films such as Jawaani Jaaneman, the Coolie No 1 remake, Ganapath, and the upcoming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.