Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Pics From Goa Venue Go Viral

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani will reportedly get married on February 21. The festivities for their big fat beach wedding have already kicked off in Goa. Oh, and, the initial pictures from the celebrations are making waves on the Internet. The first photo, shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, showcases a “welcome you” board adorned with flowers. The text on it read, “Bhagnani & Singh family welcome you.” Following that, there's a coconut with the couple's initials “RJ” imprinted on it. Adorable, isn't it? The side note attached to the post read, “Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's wedding festivities kick off in Goa! Check out the first glimpse from their special day as the venue signboard surfaces online."

According to a Bombay Times report, Jackky Bhagnani has a sweet surprise planned for his soon-to-be bride. He is gifting Rakul a song that represents their love story. The song, titled Bin Tere, will bring a special touch to the ceremony. While Mayur Puri has worked on the lyrics, the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Bin Tere has been sung by Zahrah S Khan, Romy and Tanishk Bagchi, the report added.

A source told Bombay Times, "Jackky Bhagnani has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul Preet Singh and it will be an important part of the celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and unforgettable. The song promises to be a musical celebration of Jackky and Rakul's union and the beginning of their beautiful journey together."

On the other hand, a Pinkvilla report stated that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are gearing up to perform at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding. A source revealed, "Raj and Shilpa are all set to elevate the festivities with their dynamic performance, delivering an electrifying Punjabi wedding mashup that will undoubtedly enhance the glamour and musical ambiance of the event."

The report also mentioned that Raj Kundra shares a long-standing friendship with Jackky Bhagnani's father Vashu Bhagnani.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.

Talking about her relationship, Rakul Preet Singh told Filmy Companion, "We're both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let's face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don't come from that school of thought."