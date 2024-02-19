Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Will Perform At Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding: Report

Images instagrammed by Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh. (courtesy: RakulPreetSingh)

Ahead of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding, a Pinkvilla report claimed that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra will perform at their wedding festivities. Pinkvilla quoted an inside source stating, "Raj and Shilpa are all set to elevate the festivities with their dynamic performance, delivering an electrifying Punjabi wedding mashup that will undoubtedly enhance the glamor and musical ambiance of the event." The report mentioned that Raj Kundra shares a long-standing friendship with Jackky's father Vashu Bhagnani while Shilpa is a close friend of Jackky. The couple will get married on February 21 in Goa.

Meanwhile, bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh travelled to Goa on Saturday evening with her parents. Rakul looked pretty in an orange co-ord set as she smiled for the paparazzi. Jackky Bhagnani was also spotted at the airport. The actor-producer was spotted in a printed shirt and pants.

On Saturday afternoon, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Rakul Preet Singh was dressed in a pink salwar suit. She kept her accessories minimal while Jackky wore a green kurta. He teamed it up with black pants. In a viral video from the venue, a paparazzo can be heard saying, "Congratulations, in advance." Another paparazzo teases Jackky with these words, "Sir, see you in Goa." To this, Jackky only smiles. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

After making her relationship public with Jackky in 2021, Rakul told Film Companion, "We're both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let's face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don't come from that school of thought."