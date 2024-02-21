Viral: Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Dance At Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Sangeet

Rakul-Jackky in a throwback picture, Shilpa-Raj at sangeet. (courtesy: VarinderChawla)

The wedding festivities of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have begun. The couple hosted a sangeet night for the guests on Tuesday in Goa. In a viral video from the event, Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra can be seen setting the stage on fire with their dance moves to the song Mundian To Bach Ke. Shilpa and Raj can be seen twinnning in black in the video. Earlier, a Pinkvilla report claimed that Shilpa and Raj would perform at Rakul and Jackky's wedding. It also mentioned Raj Kundra shares a long-standing friendship with Jackky's father Vashu Bhagnani while Shilpa is a close friend of Jackky. Take a look at the video here:

Shilpa Shetty also shared a video on her Instagram story in which she can be seen showing her OOTN. She can be heard saying in the video, "Ready to Rock 'N' Roll." Take a look:

The sangeet ceremony was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Bhumi Pednekar, as per a report by Pinkvilla. The report also mentioned there were performances on several Bollywood songs like Shah Rukh Khan's Gori Gori from Main Hoon Na, Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal from the same film, Pehle Bhi Main from Animal. The celebration reportedly continued till 4 am in the morning. FYI, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will get married today in Goa in the presence of friends and family members.

Before jetting off to Goa, Rakul, dressed in black, was pictured arriving at Jackky Bhagnani's house in Mumbai last Thursday night. In the video, Rakul can be seen making her way to Jackky's house with family members and relatives. Jackky's house was decorated with lights. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

On Saturday afternoon, the couple offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Rakul Preet Singh was dressed in a pink salwar suit. She kept her accessories minimal while Jackky wore a green kurta. He teamed it up with black pants. They posed for the shutterbugs as well. Take a look at the video here:

On Saturday evening, Rakul and Jackky jetted off to Goa with their family members. They were pictured at the airport. Rakul looked pretty in an orange co-ord set as she smiled for the paparazzi. Jackky Bhagnani was also spotted at the airport. The actor-producer was spotted in a printed shirt and pants. Take a look:

After making her relationship public with Jackky in 2021, Rakul told Film Companion, "We're both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let's face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don't come from that school of thought."