Watch: Indian Groom Arrives At Wedding Venue In Batmobile, Video Viral

Indian weddings are known for their colour, glitz and over-the-top celebrations. It does not matter if the wedding is being celebrated in India or abroad, the craziness quotient is always dialled to max. Now, a wedding video from Thailand has gone viral, where a groom can be seen arriving with the baraat (wedding procession) in a Batmobile, the vehicle used by the detective superhero, Batman.

In the now-viral clip, the groom can be seen sitting on the roof of the Batmobile as those around him dance and revel in joy. The groom can be seen enjoying himself as well, whilst belting out a few dance steps as dhols announce his arrival.

“Fenil leke nikla apni khushiyon ki baarat, dhol nagade aur dosto ke saath (Fenil set out with his wedding procession full of joy, drums, and friends)" the video was captioned on Instagram.

In most baraats, the groom arrives for the wedding on a horse-drawn carriage or a car, but Fenil, who seemingly appears to be a big Batman fan, startled everyone with his choice.

Watch the viral video here:

'Social media reacts'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over two million views and hundreds of comments with the majority of users impressed by the choice of the vehicle.

"Now that's how you make a baraat entrance!" said one user while another added: "It would have been better if he had gotten married wearing Batman's costume."

A third commented: "Everyone's focus is on the car. Someone please check on the groom as well."

A fourth said: "My brother Fenil is living the dream here."