Watch: Elephant Saved After It Wanders On Train Track In Bengal, Forest Officer Shares Video

A stunning footage showing the moment an elephant wandered onto a train track has gone viral on social media. The 45-second clip shared by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan shows the male elephant walking on the tracks, somewhere in Bengal in India, when the train operators applied the brakes and allowed the gentle giant to assess the situation and calmly walk away.

The clip shows the elephant, possibly a male, walking towards the train, but quickly realising that it might have to change its course. After acknowledging the loco pilot and the assistant loco pilot, the jumbo is seen taking a turn towards the forest.

"LP Shri S. Toppo and ALP Shri S. Haldar deserves a salute. For they timely applied break and saved this giant. On Wednesday, somewhere in North Bengal," wrote Mr Kaswan on X (formerly Twitter).

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 50,000 views, with several users applauding the railway staff for looking out for the majestic animal.

"At 17 seconds, the elephant realised that it was running into a train. Glad that the LPs had stopped the train. Kudos to them," said one user, while another added: "This has to be the Dooars, NJP-Siliguri to Jaigaon section. Heavenly route."

A third commented: "Beautiful looking elephant with those teeth and joyful walk. Wish India was as huge as Russia so that these beautiful animals could live free from human intervention."

A fourth said: "There should be mandatory slow speeds in elephant crossing or forest areas. There's no goddamn rush."

Elephant population in India

India accounts for 60 per cent of the global wild elephant population, with 33 Elephant Reserves and 150 identified Elephant Corridors as per the 2023 Report on Elephant Corridors in India. Elephants are accorded the status of National Heritage Animal and are deeply embedded in the country's traditions and culture.