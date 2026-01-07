'Dont Take Us For Granted': Court To Railways In Delhi Stampede Case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday told the Indian Railways not to take it for granted as it expressed its displeasure over the national transporter's failure to file an affidavit in a matter related to last year's stampede at the New Delhi railway station, when passengers were waiting to board trains for Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh was underway.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia questioned why the authorities were "so lax" and if they were waiting for another incident to happen as the affidavit was "not in sight", even though it had to be filed by March 26, 2025.

"Do not take the court for granted. We required you to file an affidavit. What did you do? Just to sail through the pressure at that moment when this petition was filed, a statement by the highest law officer of the country was made on behalf of the railways. It has been a year by now and you have not been able to file that affidavit. What does this indicate? We do not appreciate this," the bench said.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) matter filed by social organisation "Arth Vidhi". The plea has claimed that the tragic incident on the night of February 15, 2025, which claimed 18 lives and left 15 injured at the New Delhi railway station, has revealed "gross mismanagement" and the failure of the administration.

Following a suggestion by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the court had on February 19, 2025, asked the railways to examine several issues, including the fixing of a maximum number of passengers, overcrowding and the sale of platform tickets at stations, and file an affidavit indicating its decision.

On Wednesday, the counsel for the railway authorities, however, sought more time from the bench to file the affidavit.

He assured the court that comprehensive steps, such as the creation of holding areas, have been taken and that a comprehensive affidavit would be filed.

"We are waiting for the successful implementation of (its measures during) the Magh Mela. My affidavit is ready. We want to file a lot of things. We will file it in four weeks," the counsel said.

The court granted four weeks to the railways and asked it to file details of the "up-to-date steps" taken by it on the issue of overcrowding and crowd control.

"Somebody should take these matters more seriously. Do not take the court for granted like this," it remarked.

The bench also recorded that the solicitor general had, on the earlier occasion, assured it that the present matter was not adversarial, and listed it for further hearing on February 25.

At least 18 people were killed in the overnight stampede at the packed New Delhi railway station, which witnessed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh was underway -- on platform numbers 14 and 15.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)