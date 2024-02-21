To Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani, Congratulations From Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Rakul shared this image. (courtesy: RakulPreetSingh)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa today in the presence of friends and family members. The couple shared identical posts on their respective Instagram profiles. Congratulations are pouring in for the newlyweds. Varun Dhawan, who attended the wedding with wife Natasha Dalal wrote, "Congratulations" and dropped a few emojis. Riteish Deshmukh, who reportedly hosted the couple's sangeet with Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Super congratulations you beautiful couple." Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Congratulations" and dropped a few heart emojis. Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy wrote, "Congratulations." Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Congrats" and dropped a series of red heart emojis. Dia Mirza wrote, "Congratulations. All our love and blessings." Vijay Varma wrote, "Congratulations". Nayanthara wrote, "Congratulations you guys. Lots of love to both of you." Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Beautiful Beautiful congratulations." Rakul's De De Pyaar De co-star Ajay Devgn wrote, "Congratulations."

In the pictures, Rakul can be seen wearing a pastel-shade lehenga while Jackky wears a white sherwani. The couple can be seen smiling their heart out in the wedding pictures. There's a picture from the sindoor-daan ceremony as well. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024." They added the hashtag "abdonobhagna-ni."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky's Goa wedding was a starry affair. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, sisters Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar and Esha Deol attended the wedding festivities. In a viral video from Sangeet, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty can be seen dancing their heart out. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Jackky Bhagnani's acting credits include Rangrezz and Youngistaan while he's produced films such as Jawaani Jaaneman, the Coolie No 1 remake, Ganapath, and the upcoming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Rakul Preet's lineup includes Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan.