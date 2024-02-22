Inside Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's 'Magical' Wedding. Pic Courtesy - Bhumi Pednekar

Jackky and Rakul with Bhumi. (courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and film producer Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa on Wednesday. Bhumi Pednekar, who was one of the guests at the wedding, shared a picture from the festivities, in which she can be seen posing with the newlyweds. Bhumi captioned the post, "I've never met 2 people that are so alike, just meant to be together. Wishing my lovelies the best life ahead. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, love you both so much. Today was so magical." Bhumi Pednekar also congratulated the couple on her Instagram stories. Posting a picture of Rakul Preet and Jackky from the wedding, Bhumi wrote, "Hearts full. Soulmates. Bestfriends. Lovers. Last 3 days were magical."

Check out Bhumi Pednekar's post here:

This is what Bhumi posted on her Instagram story:

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani shared pictures from their wedding last night and they captioned it, "Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." In the comments section, Bhumi dropped a comment that read, "The most beautiful 3 days."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani initially planned to host the wedding in an overseas location. However, they changed their wedding venue to Goa. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public with an Instagram post in 2021.

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34. Jackky Bhagnani acted in films like F.A.L.T.U, Youngistaan, Mitron, to name a few. He produced films like Bell Bottom, Cuttputlli, Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, to name a few.