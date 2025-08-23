Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan Keeps Female Contestant's Lipstick-Stained Handkerchief In His Pocket. She Says, "Sir, Jaya Ji..."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been serving the right dose of excitement to viewers ever since the quiz-based reality show premiered on August 11. In the latest episode, quiz master Amitabh Bachchan won hearts with his playful banter with contestant Vijay Chaddha from Nashik, Maharashtra.

In a promo video shared by the makers on Instagram, Vijay Chaddha expressed her admiration for Amitabh Bachchan. She told him, "Aap mile nahi sir mujhe dekho, 25 saal laga diye (I could not meet you and it took 25 years now)."

To this, the megastar agreed, "Haan yeh toh ho gaya (Yes, this is true)" and soon after the contestant cheekily mentioned the song Yeh Kaha Aa Gaye Hum, leaving Amitabh Bachchan blushing. The track is a part of his 1981 film Silsila, also featuring his wife Jaya Bachchan and Rekha.

Sometime into the video, Amitabh Bachchan offered water to Vijay Chaddha and handed her a tissue. After she used the tissue, Big B playfully asked the contestant to return it. With his signature charm, Amitabh Bachchan shared, “Bahut kam aisa avsar milta hai ki mahila ke hooton ko... (Such rare are the moments when one gets to speak about a woman's lips)” before putting the tissue in his pocket with a smile.

Gushing at Amitabh Bachchan's sweet gesture, Vijay Chaddha asked him, “Sir, Jaya ji aapki pocket nahi check karengi? (Will Jaya ji not check your pocket, sir?).”

Amitabh Bachchan was quick to respond, “Kabhi ho hi nahi sakta aisa. Check bhi kiya toh bol denge ki naak saaf kar ke rakh diya (That can never really happen. Even if I check, they will say I just used it to wipe my nose).” His remark left Vijay Chaddha and the audience in splits.

Kaun Banega Crorepati got its first crorepati just two weeks into the 17th season. Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand took home the Rs 1 crore prize money by answering a science-based question. Read all about it here.

KBC 17 airs on Sony TV and is available for streaming on SonyLIV.