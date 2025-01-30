Shahid Kapoor On <i>Deva</i> Co-Star Pooja Hegde: "She Has Made It Big On Her Own"

Pooja Hegde and Shahid Kapoor will be sharing screen space for the first time in Deva. The film is helmed by Malayalm director Rosshan Andrrews.

Shahid is busy promoting the film in full swing. It was during one of the promotional events, that he spoke highly of his co-star Pooja Hegde.

Shahid said, "She has worked hard to be where she is. And I put that very high. Everybody is not able to make it on their own. So I appreciate that about her. Also, the way she dances, she has her way of doing it. It is very charming the way she dances, and I enjoy that."

Pooja Hegde is a well-established name in the South film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan in the 2016 film Mohenjo Daro, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Deva also has Pavail Gulatie in a key role. Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of a police officer, whereas Pooja Hegde will be seen as an investigative journalist named Diya.

The trailer and Bhasad Macha soundtrack was received well by the masses. The film is set to release in theatres on January 31, 2025.

Shahid Kapoor will also be seen in Arjun Ustara, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. He will be sharing screen space with Triptii Dimri for the first time, Randeep Hooda also has a pivotal role in the film.

The action thriller will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release in theatres on December 5, 2025.



