<i>Deva</i> Trailer: Shahid Kapoor's <i>Mafia</i> Arc In Police Uniform

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor's Deva is out on Friday. The two-minute trailer, devoid of many dialogues, only let Shahid Kapoor's gun do the talking. The action-packed and adrenaline-pumping intense trailer shows Shahid Kapoor as a police officer, who's called "mafia" by his colleagues for his "hooliganism".

The encounter-specialist calls himself a "mafia" in one scene. A police officer, who doesn't think twice to shoot a man, hesitates to fire a gun at the end of the trailer. What actually changes his temperament - we have to wait to get the answer till the film releases in theatres.

Pooja Hegde makes a fleeting entry in a two-minute trailer.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor, earlier, shared a poster of the film and wrote, "Lock n' Load." Fans showered a whole lot love in the comments section.

In the poster, Shahid Kapoor looks raw, fierce and deadly. Smoking a cigarette, Shahid Kapoor's look will make you remember his characters from Kabir Singh and Udta Punjab.

The poster has more in store than what meets the eye. In the background of Shahid Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's cult pose from Yash Chopra's Deewar is peeping out, leaving fans intrigued and invested.

Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Pooja Hegde will play the role of a journalist in the film. The film also features Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva was initially slated for release on February 14, 2024. However, the release date has been preponed to January now.

Last year, Shahid Kapoor hinted that his character in Deva was "dark and menacing". He uploaded a post-workout black and white selfie on his Instagram Stories. The actor let his biceps do the talking in the image.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon.