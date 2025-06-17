9 Years Of <i>Udta Punjab</i>: Shahid Kapoor Says "Flawed" Characters Are "In Fashion" Now

Udta Punjab led by Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Diljit Dosanjh completes 9 years today. The Abhishek Chaubey directorial was about the drug abuse issue that the youth population in Punjab find themselves embroiled in.

On its 9th anniversary, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to express his gratitude for playing yet another flawed character, which seems to be in fashion now.

What's Happening

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram, to share a note on his film Udta Punjab completing 9 years.

The post read, "Another special character. Another one of the flawed protagonists that I always loved to play. They seem to be in fashion now. Thank you @abhishekchaubey, @anuragkashyap10, @motwayne, Vikas Bahl and the entire team for making this journey so special. And of course. Drug's di maa di."

Shahid shared a picture of his onscreen character in the film - Tommy aka Gabru, flaunting his "born to fly" tattoo.

Mira Rajput reacted to the post, as she commented, "Tommy calling."

Fan Reactions

Shahid Kapoor's fans flooded the comments section with love, as they said, "You were so bloody good as Tommy."

Another fan added, "#Udtapunjab, cult movie. Looking forward to #UdtaPunjab2."

Another internet user wrote, "Before Kabir Singh, this is real goat."

Shahid Kapoor's Upcoming Films

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Deva by Rosshan Andrrews, and Pooja Hegde was the female lead.

The actor has an interesting lineup to look forward to with Farzi 2 and Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara with Triptii Dimri.

In A Nutshell

As Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab completed 9 years today, Shahid Kapoor who played Tommy aka Gabru shared an Instagram post on the same. He mentioned how it is yet another flawed character of his, and they are in fashion right now.