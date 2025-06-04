<i>Cocktail 2</i>: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna's Film To Go On Floors On This Date

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna will star in Cocktail 2. Filming for Cocktail 2 is scheduled to begin in August 2025 and end by January 2026. The sequel will be directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan.

The buzz about Cocktail 2 in the making has been going on for a while. Pinkvilla had reported that Maddock's Dinesh Vijan had teamed up with Luv Ranjan who was working on the sequel.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were onboarded for the sequel after their onscreen chemistry was much loved in Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya. Now Rashmika Mandanna has joined them to complete the trio in Cocktail 2. Pinkvilla reported that the shooting is set to begin in August 2026.

What's Happening

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are joined by Rashmika Mandanna for Cocktail 2.

Pinkvilla report suggests that the film is set to begin shooting in August 2026, and will be shot across India and Europe.

The makers plan to wrap up the film by January 2026.

Like the first part, Cocktail 2 will also be directed by Homi Adajania, while Luv Ranjan will write the story.

The movie is slated to hit the screens in the latter half of 2026.



Shahid, Kriti And Rashmika's Schedule

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will wrap up Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara, before heading for Cocktail 2. Kriti Sanon is also busy with Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, where she will be seen alongside Dhanush.

As for Rashmika Mandanna, she will complete shooting for Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana, before joining the other two leads for Cocktail 2.

About Cocktail

Cocktail 2 will be the sequel to the 2013 film Cocktail which was led by Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The plot of the film revolves around three friends, who find comfort in each other in surprising circumstances. However, their relationships get strained when love enters their lives, and a love triangle is formed.

In A Nutshell

Cocktail 2 will be spearheaded by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The latest report suggests that the sequel is all set to begin filming in August 2025 and wrap up by January 2026. The release is scheduled for the end of 2026.