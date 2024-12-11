<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Bhumi Pednekar "Roots For" <i>Badhaai Do</i> Co-Star Chum Darang

Bigg Boss 18 has been making headlines for its never-ending drama. From Karan Veer Mehra's tactics to Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Sirodkar's equation, the show is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Now, the spotlight is on actress Chum Darang. She has received a big shout-out from Bhumi Pednekar. FYI: Bhumi and Chum Darang shared the screenspace in Badhaai Do. Bhumi has replied to a post shared by Chum Darang's team on Instagram. She said, “Chum [Darang] rooting for you,” followed by a red heart and raised hands emojis.

Now, let us look at the post shared by Chum Darang's team. Talking about her role in Badhaai Do, she said, “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Badhaai Do. Working with such a talented and dedicated team has been an incredibly enriching experience. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, especially to those who believed in me and entrusted me with this role Junglee Pictures, Vineet Jain, Amrita Pandey. The journey of bringing this story to life was truly special, and I am proud of the work we have done together. The film's message is one that is close to my heart, and I am thankful for the chance to contribute to such an important and impactful project. A special thank you to my director, producer, writers and everyone involved.” Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do also features Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Sheeba Chaddha and Seema Pahwa in key roles.



Not just Bhumi Pednekar, but Ravi Kishan has also shown his support for Chum Darang. He told ETimes TV, “Bahut saare underdogs hai jo finale tak jaa sakte hai. Chum can also surprise. Chum ka ek strong stand bhi hai. Ek North-East ki ladki hai aur uska strong nature bahar aa raha hai (There are several underdogs who can go to the finale. Chum can also surprise. She is strong. She belongs to the North-East and has a strong mindset.)"