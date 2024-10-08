<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Chum Darang Furious Over Shehzada Dhami's Racist Remark: "I'm An Indian"

Bigg Boss season 18, hosted once again by Salman Khan, began with a grand premiere on Sunday, October 6. By now viewers are familiar with what happens inside the Bigg Boss house which includes quarrels and disagreements. The latest season is no different. On Monday, the makers of Bigg Boss dropped a promo video on Instagram featuring a spat between contestants Shehzada Dhami and Chum Darang. In the clip, Shehzada can be heard complaining about the spice levels of a food item. He says, “Mirchi lag rahi hai (It's spicy),” to which Chum Darang asks, “Yeh chutney? (This chutney?)”. Shehzada replies, “Tumhare udhar ki hai na (It's from where you're from). The remark did not sit well with Chum who questioned, “Tumhare udhar ka matlab? (What do you mean by that?)”. Visibly irked by the comment, she firmly adds, “I am Indian, and I am offended.”

The battle of words did not end here. As the video progresses it is seen that Shehzada Dhami is condemning Chum Darang for allegedly abusing him. “Gali kuyn dae rahi hai? (Why are you insulting?)” he asks angrily before Chum defends herself saying, “No, I didn't.”

Chum Darang, who is from Arunachal Pradesh, shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the 2022 film Badhaai Do.

Previously, Shehzada Dhami opened up about his departure from the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH). The actor revealed that he had an argument with producer Rajan Shahi. When things escalated, he was fired from the show. In a promo video Shehzada revealed, “I don't know kya hua ek din jab mere Producer mujhe pure unit ke saamne humiliate kar rahe they, beizzat kar rahe they, mujhe zalil kar rahe they. Mujhe waha se nikaal diya. (The producer humiliated and disrespected me in front of the entire team. I was insulted and eventually removed from the show)." Read all about it here:

The 18th season of Bigg Boss airs on the Colors TV channel. It is also available for streaming on JioCinema. This year, the theme of the reality show is Time Ka Tandav (Dance Of Time).