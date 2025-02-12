"Disrespecting Identity Not Fun": Elvish Yadav's Remarks On Actor Spark Row

Amid the massive row surrounding podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks, another YouTuber, Elvish Yadav, is in trouble for his objectionable remarks against actor Chum Darang. The Arunachal Pradesh women's commission chairperson has written to the National Commission for Women, seeking action against Yadav.

Appearing in a podcast, Yadav had made derogatory comments against Chum Darang and also said she has a "vulgar" name. Hitting back, the 33-year-old actor said in an Instagram post, "Disrespecting someone's identity and name is not 'fun'. Mocking someone's achievements is not 'banter'. It's time we draw the line between humour and hate," she said. "What's even more disappointing is that this wasn't just about my ethnicity. My hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also disrespected."

Chum Darang has worked in Bollywood movies Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do. Mocking her, Yadav referred to her relationship with actor Karan Veer Mehra. "Karan Veer definitely had COVID because who even likes Chum, bro? Whose taste is that bad? Chum's name sounds so vulgar… and she has worked in Gangubai Kathiawad," he said. After the remarks sparked a row, Yadav put out a clarification video that made it worse.

Yadav said he did not want any negativity and had got some parts removed from the podcast. He said it's surprising why "some people just don't get it". "They're saying that because I mentioned Covid, I am linking Chum to being Chinese. People are so foolish. I meant Karan Veer might have Covid and he lost his sense of taste and smell and that's why he likes Chum," he said.

Kenjum Pakam, chairperson of the Arunachal women's panel, wrote to NCW chief Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, flagging Yadav's comments against Chum Darang, who won the Miss Arunachal beauty pageant and is also a former Big Boss contestant. "His comment not only insults Ms. Darang but the entire women society of Northeast India. His comment of social media tarnished the reputation of Chum Darang in particular and women of North East in general."

"Such behaviour and derogatory comments create a pervasive sense of fear and Intimidation amongst women of the North East who are pursuing their dreams in the film industry of Bollywood making them vulnerable and marginalized," she wrote, urging the national women's panel to take action in the matter.

Elvish Yadav is not new to controversies. Earlier, he sparked a row with remarks against actors Kusha Kapila and Arjun Bijlani. Last year, he was arrested for allegedly shooting videos with poisonous snakes and hosting rave parties with snake venom and drugs. He got bail days later.