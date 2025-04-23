Elvish Yadav Apologises To Chum Darang For Racist Remark After NCW Summons Him

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) for his racist remarks against actor and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang. On Tuesday (April 22), Elvish appeared at the NCW office and issued an apology for his comments.

Speaking to ANI, Elvish said people had misunderstood his intentions, "As we grow in life and our age increases, maturity comes, and those who were bothered by the 'Chum' part-there are many people who did not understand my intentions."

"I agree that if people are bothered by my statements, I must have said something wrong. In regard to this case, I went inside and apologised. I have nothing personal against anyone, nor do I hold grudges. I have submitted my apology to all the people I have hurt, especially Chum. I don't even know her personally. But my apologies to everyone who has been hurt by my remarks," said Elvish Yadav.

In February, Elvish Yadav faced backlash for his racist comments against Chum during a podcast with Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal.

Elvish mocked Chum's name and ethnicity and her appearance in Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. He said, "Karanveer definitely had COVID because who would like Chum, bro? Who has such bad taste! And even Chum's name itself is vulgar... Her name is Chum, and she worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi."

Soon after, Chum slammed him for disrespecting her identity and mocking her name.

Following this, the Arunachal Pradesh State Women's Commission (APSCW) condemned his comments and called for action against the YouTuber in a formal letter to the NCW.