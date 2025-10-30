Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Facing Racism In Australia: "I Don't Mind Being Called A Truck Driver"

Diljit Dosanjh's massive AURA World Tour is in full swing. However, ahead of his Sydney concert, he opened up about tackling racist comments right after landing in Australia.

What's Happening

In a BTS video shared by Diljit Dosanjh from his AURA tour in Sydney, the singer-actor shared snippets of his preparations for the performance. He then revealed an incident upon his arrival in Sydney where he faced racism.

Diljit addressed racist remarks made in Sydney, where he was called a "cab driver," alongside glimpses from his show. He revealed that he was photographed upon arriving in Sydney, but when the pictures surfaced online, they were accompanied by racist comments.

He said, "Some agencies reported when I landed in Australia. Someone sent me the comments people were making. People said things like, 'The new Uber driver is here,' or 'The new 7-11 employee has arrived.' I've seen a lot of these racist comments, but I think the world should be one and there should be no borders."

"I don't mind being compared to a cab or truck driver. If truck drivers cease to exist, you won't get bread for your home. I'm not angry, and my love goes out to everyone, even those who say things like that about me," concluded Diljit.

Diljit Dosanjh On Love And Humanity Amid Khalistani Threats

In the clip, Diljit talked about unity and love. He said that people should always talk about love, adding that for him, the earth is one. Referring to his guru's teaching "Ik Onkar"﻿, he emphasised that every life is connected and equal. The singer-actor further expressed that he was born from this earth and will one day return to it, which is why he only wishes love for everyone-even those who may troll or criticise him.

"Many people say, 'We manifest that God has given us this. They get that thing.' I am surprised. Why are you manifesting so much? A person should only think in their heart about what they have to do. Only think. God will make it happen. You should keep it in your heart," he added.

Diljit Dosanjh's post comes a day after reports surfaced that he had received a threat from the US-based pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. It reportedly issued a warning against the singer's upcoming concert in Melbourne, AAMI Park, scheduled for November 1, following what it described as a 'contentious' exchange with Amitabh Bachchan.

The controversy began after Diljit's recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17﻿, where he greeted Amitabh Bachchan by touching his feet as a mark of respect. However, SFJ took issue with the gesture, alleging that it disrespected the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. In a statement, Pannun claimed that Diljit's act "insulted every victim, widow, and orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide."

In A Nutshell

Diljit Dosanjh performed to a sold-out crowd at CommBank Stadium, Western Sydney, on October 26, 2025. He took to Instagram to share glimpses from his show and also mentioned dealing with racist comments upon arrival.

