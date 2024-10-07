Advertisement

Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Singh Bagga And Rajat Dalal In A War Of Words

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on Sunday night, and the drama has already begun

<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Tajinder Singh Bagga And Rajat Dalal In A War Of Words

Bigg Boss 18 premiered last night, and the drama has already begun. In a video posted by the makers, politician Tajinder Singh Bagga and social media influencer Rajat Dalal can be seen engaging in a war of words. In the clip, Rajat asks Tajinder if he has seen the viral video allegedly showing Rajat hitting a biker. To this, Tajinder replies, “Haan, bike girte huye dekha na. [Yes, I saw the bike falling down.]” Rajat gets frustrated and asks, “Jhuth kyu bol rahe ho? [Why are you lying?”  The two were sitting on opposite sides of a gate. Rajat raises his voice and adds, “Gate beech mein hai. Mai 2 minute me mazak bana deta. [The gate is in between. I can make a joke out of you in 2 minutes.]”

Tajinder Singh Bagga mentions that, as per the video, Rajat Dalal has hit the biker. Visibly annoyed, Rajat says, “Hisaab se baat karo. Mai bhoot bana dunga. [Speak properly. I will turn you into a ghost.]”

The text attached to the video read, “Kal ne racha Rajat ka ghar mein kaal, kya khada hoga ab pehle hi din Bigg Boss ke ghar mein jhagde ka mahaul. [Rajat's past has created chaos in the house. What will happen on the very first day with an atmosphere of conflict in the Bigg Boss house?]”

The controversy surrounding Rajat Dalal started when a video of him went viral. In the clip, which was reportedly recorded by someone in his car, Rajat is seen overspeeding on a busy highway and hitting a biker. Despite a passenger asking him to slow down, Rajat allegedly brushed off her concerns, telling her, “Aap befikar raho. (Don't worry).” This incident led to a lot of backlash, with many criticising his careless attitude towards road safety. Check out the video:

Coming back to Bigg Boss 18, the show's grand premiere had several memorable moments. One highlight was the playful exchange between spiritual leader Aniruddh Acharya, who appeared as a guest, and host Salman Khan, where Aniruddhacharya humorously offered to help find Salman a bride. Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik were revealed as the top two contestants of the season. Click here to read top 5 moments from last night.

Bigg Boss 18, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Rajat Dalal
