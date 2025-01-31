Shilpa Shirodkar On Being Called "90s Sex Symbol": "I Was Fatter, Rounder"

Shilpa Shirodkar is in the limelight, courtesy her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 18. Shilpa, who worked in many films in the 90s, shared her thoughts on the sex symbol tag with which she was associated back then.

Shilpa Shirodkar revealed people used to think Namrata is the younger one as the Bigg Boss star was "fatter, rounder" than her elder sister back in the day. Shilpa Shirodkar is the sister of Namrata and sister-in-law of Mahesh Babu.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shilpa Shirodkar shared she had no "qualms" about the "sex symbol" tag.

Shilpa said, "Sex symbols are a little more voluptuous. I have no qualms. They said 90s ki sex symbol Shilpa Shirodkar hai.

"Haan, effortlessly mujhe yeh tag mil gaya (I got the title without making any effort). Okay, I am fine with it kyuki jitna hum log kisi cheez se bhagte hain na, utna aapke peeche peeche aata hai (The more we run from a thing, the more it chases us).

"I was having the best years of my life. Whether you call it sex symbol, whether you call it voluptuous, fat, round, it didn't matter," said Shilpa Shirodkar.

Shilpa added, "I was there to work. I was doing good work. I was getting recognition. I was working with the best people in the industry. I was doing something I love to do."

When asked if she was ever fat-shamed in Bollywood, she said, "Tab fat shame kuch tha hi nahi (There was nothing called fat-shaming. It was okay. Voh baatein agar abhi boli jaaye toh logo ko pata nahi kya ho jayega. Bawal ho jayega (If I open up about what we were told, it would create a chaos)."

Shilpa Shirodkar made her Bollywood debut with the 1989 film Bhrashtachar alongside Rekha and Mithun Chakraborty. Later, she acted in films like Yodha, Trinetra, Benaam Badsha, Swarg Yahan Narak Yahan, Lakshmanrekha, Khuda Gawah, Dil Hi To Hai.

Shilpa Shirodkar was eliminated from Bigg Boss 18 just before the finale. She developed friendship with the winner Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang on the show.