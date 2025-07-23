Why Shilpa Shirodkar Calls Ajay Devgn And Akshay Kumar "The Biggest Pranksters"

Shilpa Shirodkar, who gained much fame in the 90s, recently spoke about how Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were the biggest pranksters on set. She shared anecdotes of all the fun had on set as well.

Recalling some happy memories of shooting during the 90s, Shilpa Shirodkar called Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar "the biggest pranksters".

She told Pinkvilla, "Ajay was like a real prankster. We were shooting in Shimla, and he had made up this elaborate story of there being a ghost in our hotel. In the middle of the night, there were knocks on my door, and I was sharing a room with both my parents and my hairdresser. People were running in the lobby wearing white bed sheets, and we got to know in the morning that it was one of Ajay's pranks."

She then mentioned a hilarious incident of Akshay Kumar stealing watches while talking to people.

Shilpa Shirodkar shared, "Akshay does this thing where he is talking to someone, and he steals your watch and goes away. So he told me, you know I do this, I said don't talk rubbish. Two minutes later, he said, "Okay, ask this guy for the time naa", and I asked him, and I didn't know Akshay had his watch. The man got worried about his watch, and he halted the whole shooting to find the watch. Then, finally, Akshay said I have it. The man got angry with Akshay. So yeah, it was fun times."

Shilpa Shirodkar worked with Akshay Kumar in Hum Hain Bemisaal (1994) and Dui Yodha (1994). While with Ajay Devgn, she worked on a film titled Singer, but it never saw the light of day and was shelved.

The actress had debuted in Bollywood with Bhrashtachar (1989), alongside Rekha and Mithun Chakraborty.

Some of her other hit films include Kishen Kanhaiya, Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Gopi Kishan, and Bewafa Sanam - to name a few.

Gaja Gamini was her last film before she decided to step away from the limelight.

