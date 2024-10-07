<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> Grand Premiere: From Salman Khan's One-Liners To Shilpa Shirodkar Speaking In English - Top 5 Moments From The Night

The wait is over. The 18th season of Bigg Boss kickstarted with a bang on Sunday, October 6. Once again, Salman Khan is here to host the reality show. 18 contestants have been selected for the new season. They will be seen overcoming challenges to win the coveted trophy. This year, the theme of Bigg Boss is “Time ka Tandav." Here are some special highlights of Bigg Boss 18's grand premiere that you must check out:

The Theme

Bigg Boss never fails to amaze viewers with its distinctive themes. This year's theme is “Time Ka Tandav”. Salman Khan dived deep into the show's futuristic aspects. "This eye used to show and see but only the present, but now an eye will open that will rewrite history as it will see the future. Technology will transform, seeing all deceptions and intentions that will go bad. This time Bigg Boss will see the future, so who will change their written destiny? See time ka taandav this season,” the actor revealed in the clip dropped by the makers..

Aniruddhacharya And Salman Khan's fun banter about wedding

Spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya made an appearance on Bigg Boss 18. During a lighthearted moment, he joked that he would find a bride for Salman Khan. Salman Khan immediately said that he does not want a wife. Aniruddhacharya replied, “Mai jo launga vo bhagegai nahi. [The one I find won't run away.]” Salman quipped, “Humko bhagodi chahiye. [I want one who will run away.]” Too good Salman, too good.

Shehzada Dhami vs Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss and drama go hand in hand, and this season is no different. Shehzada expressed his frustration towards producer Rajan Shahi for being dropped from the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Avinash Mishra, who had previously worked with the producer, came to his defence. Read the full story here.

Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik announced as top two

In a shocking moment, Salman Khan announced that actor Vivian Dsena and actress Alice Kaushik are the top 2 contestants chosen by Bigg Boss. In an interesting twist, the host also revealed that they will have to convince the audience with their gameplay to secure the win.

Shilpa Shirodkar broke the rule

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar expressed her love for Bigg Boss and admiration for Salman Khan as the host. She slipped into speaking English. Salman Khan quickly pointed this out by saying, "Acha to for aapko yeh bhi pata hoga ki yaha pe english bolna allowed nahi hai. [Oh, so you must also know that speaking English here is not allowed.]"

