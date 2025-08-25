Salman Khan's Big Relationship Reveal On <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: "<i>Mujhe Sachha Pyaar Hua...</i>"

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 on Sunday (August 24) was full of drama.

What's Happening

Salman Khan returned to the show as the host and surprised viewers with a personal revelation on stage.

He introduced the new season and welcomed contestants in his trademark style.

Among the participants was Tanya Mittal, a social media influencer, entrepreneur, motivational speaker and Miss Asia 2018 winner.

During her introduction, Salman asked her about her favourite film. To which she replied Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

She then posed a personal question to the actor, asking, "Kya saccha pyaar hamesha adhura reh jaata hai? (Does true love always remain incomplete?)"

Salman responded, "Mujhe saccha pyaar hua hi nahi hai ab tak (I have never experienced true love till now)," he said.

Background

Salman Khan's remark once again brought attention to his much-discussed love life, which has often been in the spotlight. Over the years, Salman has been linked to Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

The actor had also spoken about love and heartbreak earlier this year on his nephew Arhaan Khan's YouTube podcast Dumb Biryani.

Sharing advice on moving forward after a breakup, Salman said, "Even if your girlfriend has broken up with you let her go. Bye bye," comparing the process to removing a band-aid. "When you have to rip out a band-aid, how do you do it? Slowly? No. Rapidly. Go inside a room, have a good cry and finish the subject. Come out and just say 'What's up? How's it going?'"

At the same time, he underlined the importance of accountability in relationships. "Always apologise when you have made a mistake. 'Thank you' and 'sorry' should come out spontaneously," he said.

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, which is based on the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers that took place in June 2020.

Salman will play Colonel B Santosh Babu, the officer who led Indian troops during the confrontation. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, and Harshil Shah.

Battle of Galwan follows Khan's recent film Sikandar, in which he played a man driven by personal tragedy.