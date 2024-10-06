Advertisement

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami vs Avinash Mishra And The Rajan Shahi Factor

Bigg Boss Season 18 airs on Colors TV

Read Time: 2 mins
Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami vs Avinash Mishra And The Rajan Shahi Factor
Shehzada Dhami and Avinash Mishra pictured together.

Bigg Boss Season 18 premiered tonight (October 6). It did not take long for the drama to unfold. A notable moment from the episode was the confrontation between Shehzada Dhami and Avinash Mishra. Shehzada shared his frustrations about being cut from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by producer Rajan Shahi. In response, Avinash Mishra, who has previously collaborated with Rajan Shahi on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, came to the producer's defence. It all started when Salman Khan addressed Shehzada Dhami. The host said, “Aapka bhayankar attitude hai jiske bajah se aap ko kaafi problems hui ha workwise. [Your terrible attitude has caused you a lot of problems at work.]”

Without naming Rajan Shahi, Shehzada Dhami shared, “Sir, mai jab main waha gaya toh producers shouted on me, 'Kaise uthaya isko, utaar isko. Tu meri baat sunega, mai bolunga.' [Sir, when I went there, the producers shouted at me, saying, 'How did you take him up? Get him down! You will listen to me, I will tell you.'”

At this point, Avinash Mishra said, “Main pehele hi bol raha hu bhai, ki I have worked with that company, jinke baarein mein ye baat bol rahe hai. That is a very good company sir. [I have worked with the company you are talking about. That is a very good company, sir.]”

Reflecting on the traumatic experience he endured, Shehzada Dhami shared, “Jo mere saath huya tha, kisi aur ke saath hota toh definitely woh apni zindagi khatam kar leta. [What happened to me, if it had happened to someone else, they would have definitely ended their life.]

Ahead of Bigg Boss Season 18's premiere, the makers dropped a video on Instagram. In the clip, Shehzada Dhami said, "I don't know kya hua ek din jab mere producer mujhe pure unit ke saamne humiliate kar rahe they, beizzat kar rahe they, mujhe zalil kar rahe they. Mujhe waha se nikaal diya. (The producer humiliated and disrespected me in front of the entire team. I was insulted and eventually removed from the show)." Click here to read in detail. 

Bigg Boss Season 18, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami
