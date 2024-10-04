<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> Promo: Contestant Shehzada Dhami Says He Was Humiliated And Sacked From A TV Show

Bigg Boss 18 will be launched on October 6. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will feature a set of celebrities as participants. Most of the contestants' names have not been revealed as of now, but the makers have been sharing promos on social media giving hints about their identity. In a similar video, the audience got a glimpse of actor Shehzada Dhami. While his face is only partially visible in the shared clip, his voice helped fans to guess his identity. Shehzada was cut off from the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), earlier this year.

In the Bigg Boss promo, the actor described his departure from the Rajan Shahi production. He revealed that the producer started an argument with him on the set after which he was fired from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shehzada Dhami said, "I don't know kya hua ek din jab mere Producer mujhe pure unit ke saamne humiliate kar rahe they, beizzat kar rahe they, mujhe zalil kar rahe they. Mujhe waha se nikaal diya. (The producer humiliated and disrespected me in front of the entire team. I was insulted and eventually removed from the show)." The actor also shared in the video that he is from Punjab and has made appearances in four television shows.

For those who don't know, Shehzada Dhami and his co-star Pratiksha Honmukhe were fired from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai over their alleged misbehaviour on the sets. Now, Shehzada's entry into the Bigg Boss house has left fans giddy with anticipation for both the reality show and the actor, making it one of the most talked-about moments ahead of the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss Season 18 will air on Colors TV. It will also be available to stream on JioCinema. The theme for this season is Time Ka Tandav, suggesting that the concept of time will play an important role in the show.



