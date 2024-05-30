Sudhanshu Pandey On Rumours Of Anupamaa Producer Favouring Him: 'I Would Have Taken Advantage Of It'

Sudhanshu Pandey shared this image. (courtesy: sudhanshu_pandey)

Sudhanshu Pandey, best known for his portrayal of Vanraj Shah in the highly popular television show Anupamaa, recently discussed how the show has impacted his life. He also addressed rumours about the show's producer Rajan Shahi favouring him and his potential departure from the show. In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Sudhanshu said, "If I got so much importance from Rajan, who is my old and good friend, and if we had so much closeness and love then I myself would have played the role of Anupamaa. So people who think I get much more importance from Rajan, they are wrong."

Sudhanshu added, "I am not Anupamaa, I don't drape a saree. That's Rupali. I am Vanraj Shah and I will continue to be that. And I believe Rajan Shahi is a very sorted producer and a human being and he will never compromise on his show for any emotional reason. This is extremely wrong that he favours me. If that was the case then I would have taken advantage of it, I would have asked him to give me work all 30 days and pay me for all 30 days and if that cannot happen then remove Rupali and I will play the role of Anupamaa."

When asked if he is planning to quit the show, Sudhanshu Pandey said, "No, I have never thought of leaving the show. I have never spoken anything such to anybody, nor have I ever thought of it. I think when we have put so much hard work into making this show, today when Vanraj Shah's character has become such an iconic character, his dialogue ‘Vanraj Shah is back' has become so popular."

He concluded, "So when you put so much effort into making a show, then why will you ever think of leaving that show when it's at its peak? It's illogical. Yes, if ever I will think that now I am tired playing this role, then maybe I will consider this. When I will feel that there's no fun left in playing this character and I am exhausted and its been over three years doing the same thing then I may think of something else. But, to quit it? I haven't ever thought of it.”

Anupamaa aired on July 13, 2020. The show is directed by Romesh Kalra. The show also streams on Disney+ Hotstar. It is the official remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. In addition to Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly, the cast includes Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in key roles.