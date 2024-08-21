<i>Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai</i> Actor Mohsin Khan Suffered Heart Attack At 31: "Developed A Fatty Liver"

Did you know Mohsin Khan suffered a “mild heart attack"? The actor, known for his work in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently opened up about his health issues. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he said, "Fatty liver ho gaya tha, toh last year I had a mild heart attack and maine bataya nai. Aur bahut zyada badh gaya tha. I was admitted for some time. Phir ilaaj wagera hua. 2-3 hospital change kiye humne. But it is now controlled, mashallah. [I developed a fatty liver and last year, I had a mild heart attack, but I didn't tell anyone. It had become quite serious. I was hospitalized for a while, and we switched between 2-3 hospitals for treatment. But now, everything is under control.]”

When asked about the reason behind developing a fatty liver, Mohsin Khan replied, “Pata nai, it is called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcohol bina piye bhi aapko fatty liver ho sakta hai. Par woh pata nai ho jata hai, maybe sleep pattern sahi nai hai. Woh hua tha. [It's called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. You can develop a fatty liver even without drinking alcohol. It just happens without you realizing it, maybe because our sleep patterns aren't right. That's what happened.]”

During the same interaction, Mohsin Khan also recalled doing a mock shoot with Shraddha Kapoor. He said, “Ek film thi, it was a movie called Always Kabhi Kabhi. Red Chillies banare the. Uske liye shortlist kia tha, toh mera pehla audition, mock shoot tha aur first mock shoot in my life I did with Shraddha Kapoor. She was supposed to do that film, pehle. [There was a movie called Always Kabhi Kabhi that Red Chillies was producing. I was shortlisted for it, so my first audition and mock shoot ever was for that film, and my first mock shoot in my life was with Shraddha Kapoor. She was originally supposed to do that film.]”

Mohsin Khan was last seen in the JioCinema series Jab Mila Tu, alongside Eisha Singh, Pratik Sehajpal and Alisha Chopra.