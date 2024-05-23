Amid Dating Rumours With Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Shares Cryptic Note: 'When The Time Is Right...'

Shivangi Joshi shared this image. (courtesy: shivangijoshi18)

Shivangi Joshi, who shared screen space with Kushal Tandon in the popular show Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka, has recently addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship status. She also spoke about the rumours of doing a show with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Mohsin Khan. While talking to Telly Masala, Shivangi addressed the rumours and said, "That's what rumours are for. They come and go." This statement didn't go well with a certain section of the audience who slammed her for being "selfish".

On Thursday, Shivangi Joshi shared a long note on her Instagram story. She wrote, "I'm very disappointed by a group of people for misconstruing my words and misinterpreting them. Recently, at an event, I was asked a generic question about a lot of rumours going around, to which I said, "That's what rumours are for, right? They come and go." Unfortunately, my response was tweaked with voiceover, and the outcome was a lot of uncalled-for remarks and statements causing emotional turmoil for my family and me."

She added, "I've always kept my personal life private and refrained from talking about it in open forums. Hence, I request you to kindly respect my privacy. When the time is right, you will know. But taking advantage of someone's generic statement and bashing them and their families is not at all human. I respect everyone, and I expect the same in return. Thank you."

Earlier, Shivangi Joshi shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story. Her post read, "I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew."

Following this, Kushal Tandon also shared a long note on his Instagram stories. Kushal refuted the engagement rumours and humorously questioned how such news could emerge while he was in Thailand for his martial arts training.

He wrote, "Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa ?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, atleast thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun? (Hey media folks! Let me tell you something, I'm getting engaged and I didn't even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training in martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly, my brothers. Who are your sources anyway?)"

On the professional front, Shivangi Joshi rose to fame with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also appeared in several shows including Balika Vadhu and Bekaboo among others. Kushal Tandon, on the other hand, was seen in Beyhadh, Bebeakee, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and others.