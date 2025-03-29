On Kushal Tandon's 40th Birthday, A Sweet Wish From Girlfriend Shivangi Joshi: "Lots Of Love"

Television actor Kushal Tandon turned 40 on Friday (March 28). On the special occasion, his girlfriend, actress Shivangi Joshi, penned the sweetest wish for the birthday boy.

Shivangi Joshi, best known for her role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, shared a set of pictures with Kushal Tandon on Instagram. The opening frame captures the couple smiling beamingly for the lens at a restaurant.

Kushal Tandon wraps his arm around Shivangi Joshi affectionately. Next, Shivangi treats fans to a glamorous selfie with her partner.

For the outing, Shivangi Joshi picked out a beige co-ord set. Kushal Tandon complemented his ladylove in a white shirt and black trousers.

The side note read, “Happy Birthday, Kushal Tandon. Wishing you a wonderful day and an amazing year ahead. May this year bring you happiness, success, and everything your heart desires. Hope it is filled with exciting opportunities, growth, and beautiful moments that make you truly smile. Wishing you everything good in life.”

Shivangi Joshi added, “And of course, may your cheat meals be even more delicious this year because if anyone has earned them, it is you! Lots of love.”

Back in January, Kushal Tandon uploaded a carousel of photos on his Instagram Stories, featuring Shivangi Joshi. The lovebirds were seen partying with friends. The couple posed for cute selfies.

Kushal Tandon confirmed being in a relationship with Shivangi Joshi in October last year. In a conversation with the Times of India, the actor confessed that he was in love. Kushal even added that he was taking their relationship “slow”. He admitted to not wanting marriage “right now”.

Kushal Tandon said, “I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow. My mother desperately wants to see me married, and unka bas chale toh meri shadi aaj hi karwa de (If it's upon her, then she might get me married today itself).”

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon worked together in the daily soap Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka. Shivangi is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai opposite Harshad Chopra.