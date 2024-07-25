Shivangi Joshi On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-Star Hina Khan's Cancer Diagnosis: "She Is A Fighter"

Hina Khan has been diagnosed with Stage three breast cancer. Recently, Shivangi Joshi, who played the role of the actress' daughter in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared Hina's health update. Opening up about her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star's cancer diagnosis to Pinkvilla, Shivangi said, "I'm still in touch with her. We spoke yesterday. She is okay. She is very strong. She is a fighter and she will be fine soon. We are all praying for her. I will meet her soon. She will get well super soon."

A day ago, Hina Khan shared a photo with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and thanked him for being by her side. In the picture, the couple can be seen sporting matching black t-shirts. Hina called Rocky her strength and wrote, "You are the best. May Allah bless you always. My strength."

A week ago, Rocky posted two adorable photos of Hina Khan on his Instagram handle. In the snapshots, the actress is seen showing off her short hair. In the caption, Rocky shared how her smiles brighten everything and how life feels more meaningful when she's happy. He shared that he had prepared her favourite meal. He wrote, "When she smiles, the lights are brighter. When she's happy, life makes sense. When she's with me, I live a lot more. When I am with her, nothing else matters. Cooked her favorite meal... it's a weekend special for my love."

Earlier this month, Hina shared a video on Instagram showing her visit to the hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show. The video begins with Hina posing for photographers on the red carpet and receiving an award at the event. She is then seen entering the hospital for her chemo session. "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better," Hina said in the video.

On the work front, Hina Khan rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She participated in television reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She also appeared in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist and Unlock among others. She also starred in the second season of the web series Damaged 2.