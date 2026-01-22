Hina Khan Opens Up About Her Highest-Earning Project: "<i>Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai</i> Played A Big Part, Did It For 8 Years"

Hina Khan became a household name with her massively successful television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi. The actress, who had short stints in other popular shows like Naagin 5 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 - both produced by Ekta Kapoor - recently opened up about how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai remains her highest-earning project yet.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Elvish Yadav, Hina Khan opened up about her producers, with whom she delivered some of the biggest hits on television, and her highest paycheck yet.

She said, "Naagin maine kam time ke liye kiya, maine Ekta ke saath Komolika (Kasautii Zindagii Kay) kiya tha for 6-7 months. But agar aap paise ki baat karein toh definitely Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (I did Naagin for a short period of time, and I played Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay with Ekta for about 6-7 months. But if you talk about money, then definitely Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.)"

Hina Khan added, "I did it for 8 years. Toh meri jitni sampati hai, sab mostly Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai se aayi hai. Uske baad bhi maine kaam kiya, lekin YRKKH played a big part. (So most of whatever wealth I have has largely come from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I worked even after that, but YRKKH played a big part.)

About Hina Khan

Hina Khan, as Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, gained massive popularity. She worked on the show for 8 years before heading to reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss season 11, where she bagged the title of first runner-up in both projects.

In 2018, her negative role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 also gained her a lot of appreciation.

Hina Khan has also forayed into several films over the years, namely Shinda Shinda No Papa alongside Gippy Grewal, Hacked, and Unlock - to name a few.

She was last seen in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga along with her husband Rocky Jaiswal, which wrapped up in November 2025.