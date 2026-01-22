Hina Khan Opens Up About Her Highest-Earning Project: "<i>Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai</i> Played A Big Part, Did It For 8 Years"

Hina Khan became a household name with her massively successful television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi. The actress, who had short stints in other popular shows like Naagin 5 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 - both produced by Ekta Kapoor - recently opened up about how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai remains her highest-earning project yet.
What's Happening
- In a conversation with Elvish Yadav, Hina Khan opened up about her producers, with whom she delivered some of the biggest hits on television, and her highest paycheck yet.
- She said, "Naagin maine kam time ke liye kiya, maine Ekta ke saath Komolika (Kasautii Zindagii Kay) kiya tha for 6-7 months. But agar aap paise ki baat karein toh definitely Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (I did Naagin for a short period of time, and I played Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay with Ekta for about 6-7 months. But if you talk about money, then definitely Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.)"
- Hina Khan added, "I did it for 8 years. Toh meri jitni sampati hai, sab mostly Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai se aayi hai. Uske baad bhi maine kaam kiya, lekin YRKKH played a big part. (So most of whatever wealth I have has largely come from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I worked even after that, but YRKKH played a big part.)
About Hina Khan
Hina Khan, as Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, gained massive popularity. She worked on the show for 8 years before heading to reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss season 11, where she bagged the title of first runner-up in both projects.
In 2018, her negative role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 also gained her a lot of appreciation.
Hina Khan has also forayed into several films over the years, namely Shinda Shinda No Papa alongside Gippy Grewal, Hacked, and Unlock - to name a few.
She was last seen in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga along with her husband Rocky Jaiswal, which wrapped up in November 2025.