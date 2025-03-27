<i>Bade Acche Lagte Hai</i> New Season: Fans React To Harshad Chopda And Shivangi Joshi's Fresh Chemistry

Bade Acche Lagte Hai produced by Ekta Kapoor, enjoys a massive fandom. The first part in the franchise had aired back in 2011 which was led by Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 aired on Sony in 2021, and was again a massive success with fan-favourites Nakkul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead.

What has worked like magic both times, is the electrifying chemistry between the lead pair. They have fans rooting for them and that has led to the show enjoying a loyal fanbase.

Fans were elated as a new promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hai was dropped recently, with Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi in the lead. Their unmissable chemistry was much-loved by the audience.

After Sony Television unveiled the promo for the upcoming season, fans were quick to flood the comments section on YouTube with love and anticipation.

The comments read, "Wohooo!! Harshad is back on screen! Can't wait for this one. Harshad and Shivangi look so good together. " Another fan wrote in remembrance of their role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, "Wow Naira and her jamai."

Another internet user commented on YouTube, "Cutesttt promo everrr. Many more congratulations guysss & soooo excited for your new show Shivi dii and Harshad."

Someone else expressed excitement on Harshad and Shivangi's onscreen pairing, "Harshad and Shivangi are looking so accurate in their roles, the characters are already setting great vibes from the promo itself, this is real art. They're going to slay the show soon, after a very long time I am excited for any TV show because this one is really looking pure and something unique and different, but giving the vibes of the old TV era."

The excitement is off the roof as both Harshad and Shivangi have a massive fan-following.

The release date has not been revealed yet.

