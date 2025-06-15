Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi Part Ways, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram: "It's Been 5 Months"

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi have parted ways after being in a relationship for several months.

What

Kushal confirmed the breakup through an Instagram Story.

He wrote, "To all the people I love, just wanted to say, me and Shivangi (Joshi) are not together any more. It's been 5 months so yes."

He later deleted the post.

The update has stirred reactions online. While some netizens criticised Kushal for making the announcement just before the premiere of Shivangi's new show, calling it a publicity move, others defended him, urging people not to jump to conclusions.

Both actors have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Background

Kushal and Shivangi reportedly fell in love while working together on their show Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka and were seen vacationing in Thailand.

In October 2024, Kushal confirmed their relationship and mentioned that his parents had stopped looking for a match for him, saying, "Vaise dekha jaye toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai, kabhi bhi. But the best part is that the search for a suitable girl for me by my parents has stopped now."

In March, Shivangi had shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Kushal that read, "May this year bring you happiness, success, and everything your heart desires. Hope it's filled with exciting opportunities, growth, and beautiful moments that make you truly smile...Wishing you everything good in life...Lots of love (sic)."