Kushal Tandon's Birthday Wish For "Gorgeous" Girlfriend Shivangi Joshi Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Television actress Shivangi Joshi is celebrating her 27th birthday today. On the special occasion, the actress received a sweet birthday wish from her boyfriend, Kushal Tandon. He shared a solo picture of the actress on his Instagram Stories.

The image featured Shivangi sitting in a seaside restaurant. She wore a strappy, printed dress with a flower in her hair. In the caption, Kushal wrote, "Happy birthday, gorgeous, keep shining Bright like a diamond." He also tagged Shivangi in his post.

Back in March, Shivangi Joshi penned a sweet birthday wish for Kushal Tandon. FYI: The actor turned 40 on March 28.

Sharing a string of pictures with Kushal on Instagram, Shivangi wrote, "Happy Birthday, Kushal Tandon. Wishing you a wonderful day and an amazing year ahead. May this year bring you happiness, success, and everything your heart desires. Hope it is filled with exciting opportunities, growth, and beautiful moments that make you truly smile. Wishing you everything good in life.”

She added, “And of course, may your cheat meals be even more delicious this year because if anyone has earned them, it is you! Lots of love.”

Kushal Tandon confirmed his relationship with Shivangi Joshi in October last year. In an interview with the Times of India, the actor confessed that he was in love.

He said, “I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow. My mother desperately wants to see me married, and unka bas chale toh meri shadi aaj hi karwa de (If it's upon her, then she might get me married today itself).”

Kushal Tandon is known for his work in projects like Beyhadh, Bebakee and Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Shivangi Joshi, on the other hand, was part of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu and Bekaboo.

The couple shared screen space in the television series Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka.