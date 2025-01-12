After Making Relationship Public, Kushal Tandon Parties With Girlfriend Shivangi Joshi

New day, new pictures of lovebirds Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. Over the weekend, Kushal treated his fans to a photo dump on his Instagram Stories. The actor was seen partying with his friends.

In some of the pictures posted, Kushal's girlfriend Shivangi was also seen making an appearance. The couple was captured and posing for selfies. Shivangi even re-shared a picture with Kushal on her Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Last year in October, Kushal Tandon officially confirmed his relationship with Shivangi Joshi. In an interview with Times of India, the actor admitted "being in love" and spoke about his relationship. He shared that they are "taking it very slow" and not planning for marriage "right now." Kushal also mentioned that his mother, Sandhya Tandon, is eager for them to get married soon.

"I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow. My mother desperately wants to see me married, and unka bas chale toh meri shadi aaj hi karwa de (If it's upon her, then she might get me married today itself)," said Kushal. Read the full story here.

On the work front, Shivangi Joshi rose to prominence with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also part of shows like Balika Vadhu and Bekaboo among others. Kushal Tandon, on the other hand, was seen in Beyhadh, Bebakee, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and others. The couple shared screen space in the daily soap Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka.