Hina Khan's <i>Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai</i> Co-Star Karan Mehra On Her Cancer Diagnosis: "She Is Battling It Bravely"

Karan Mehra, who played the lead opposite Hina Khan in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, wished her a speedy recovery. The star cast of the daily soap had a reunion lately sans Hina Khan. When Karan was asked to comment on Hina Khan's cancer diagnosis by Hindustan Times, he said it's a sensitive subject. Nonetheless, Karan AKA Vishal Singh wished Hina AKA Akshara and said, "I would like to wish her a speedy recovery which is already visible as she is battling it bravely. So, God bless her." For the unversed, Karan and Hina played a lovely couple on the show.

Karan shared pictures from a recent reunion with the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on his Instagram feed. He met Neha Saroopa Babani, Nidhi Uttam, Sonali Verma, Medha Jambotkar and Ayush Viz at the party. Karan shared a collage featuring the cast from 2011 and now. Sharing the pic, Karan wrote in the caption, "Most cherished moments happen when friends and family get together. Last night was just about that with my extended family from YRKKH. An evening filled with fun and laughter with the crazy bunch." Take a look:

Hina Khan revealed her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis last month in an Instagram post. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger." Take a look:

Hina Khan rose to fame with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.