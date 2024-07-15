Hina Khan, Battling Cancer, Shares Video From Her First Shoot After Chemo Session: 'Trying To Hide Stitches'

Image Instagrammed by Hina Khan. (courtesy: HinaKhan)

New day, new update from Hina Khan's spirited journey. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, who has been diagnosed with Stage three breast cancer, shared a new reel from her "first work assignment" after her first chemotherapy session. In the reel, Hina Khan can be seen getting her makeup done. She has put a wig on with fringes and wears a white ensemble. Hina, who has been showing a never-say-die-spirit since her diagnosis, can be heard saying in the video, "This is my first shoot after my first chemo session. Nervous, trying to hide stitches as much as we can. Everyone is trying to make an effort. I have put a wig on with fringes. Thoda sa dikh raha hai (it's showing a bit). Will manage. I am all set for my first shoot. The show must go on. We will fight it. We will keep shooting. We will win."

Hina Khan wrote a long note alongside the video. She began her note with these words, "My first work assignment after my diagnosis..Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life's biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it's okay... you deserve it. However, don't forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it."

Hina Khan continued, "I look forward to the good days because I get to do what I love: Work. I love my work. I live my dreams when I'm working, and that is my greatest motivation. I want to keep working. Many people work regular jobs during their treatment without issues, and I am no different. I met a few in these months and trust me it changed my perspective."

Hina Khan added, "FYI I am undergoing a treatment but I am not always in the hospital..so to all you people out thr, Let's NORMALISE working and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you HAPPY." She signed off the note with these words, "And to all you beautiful people who are battling this disease, Remember, it's your story; it's your life. You decide what to make of it. Don't give up and find what you love doing. Your work, your passion-if you don't know what it is, invent it. But remember to give yourself the healing you deserve. Coz doing what you love is also Healing. ACCEPT, EMBRACE and NORMALISE IT." Take a look:

Hina Khan revealed her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger." Take a look:

Hina Khan also shared a video of cutting her hair after a chemo session. Her mother was heard crying in the video while Hina tried to console her. Hina Khan also wrote that she attended an award show in Mumbai, after which she went for her first chemotherapy session. "I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo," Hina Khan wrote.

Hina Khan rose to fame with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.